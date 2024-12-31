Sikkim CM, Guv Wish People On Losoong, Namsoong Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Gangtok, Dec 31 (IANS) Chief Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur greeted the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Losoong and Namsoong on Tuesday.

CM Tamang said,“As we celebrate the vibrant festivals of Losoong and Namsoong, I send my warmest wishes to the people of Sikkim, with special regard for the Bhutia and Lepcha communities. These festivals mark the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the New Year, reminding us of the deep we share with nature and the cycles of life. It is a time to reflect on our unity, celebrate our heritage, and look forward to a year filled with promise.”

“May these festivities bring joy, prosperity, and harmony to every household. Let us embrace this opportunity to strengthen our commitment to peace, mutual respect, and shared progress in our beautiful state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Mathur extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim.

The Governor remarked,“Losoong and Namsoong, primarily a harvesting festival celebrated by the Sikkimese, especially our Bhutia and Lepcha communities, also mark the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year.”

“This festival embodies the Sikkimese tradition of living in harmony with nature and strengthens the bonds of brotherhood among different communities. As we share the joyous celebrations following a bountiful harvest, expressing love and warmth beyond family and community, we showcase the deep-rooted spirit of communal harmony and mutual respect that has been a cornerstone of Sikkimese society for generations,” he said.

“May this festive occasion further deepen our trust and mutual understanding, and may it bring continued peace and prosperity to all my fellow Sikkimese,” he added.

According to a senior official, Losoong-Namsoong is the Sikkimese New Year which marks the end of the harvest season.

The Lepchas celebrate the occasion as Namsoong while the Sikkimese Bhutias call it the Losoong. The celebrations start from the 29th of the tenth month of the Tibetan lunar calendar and continue for a week.