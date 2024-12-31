President Ramkalawan Extends Heartfelt Condolence To The President Of Azerbaijan In Light Of The Recent Plane Crash
12/31/2024 5:00:10 AM
Following the tragic incident involving the Azerbaijan airlines plane that resulted in fatalities, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, expressed his condolence to H.E. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, which tragically occurred during its scheduled flight from Baku to Grozny on Wednesday 25th
December 2024. This unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of 38 lives and left many others injured.
On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the grieving families and all those affected by this tragedy.”
