Robot Era unveils 'groundbreaking' new large computing model for general-purpose robotics

December 31, 2024

Robot Era , a developer of embodied intelligence for robots, has officially launched its native end-to-end large computing model for robotics, calling it“ERA-42”, claiming it“sets a new benchmark in the robotics industry”.

Combining cutting-edge with its self-developed five-finger dexterous hand, Robot Era's XHand1, the ERA-42 showcases unparalleled dexterous operation capabilities and opens the door to an era of universal dexterous operations for embodied large models.

A world first in robotic dexterity

ERA-42 is“the world's first truly end-to-end embodied large model matched to a five-finger dexterous hand, capable of performing over 100 intricate tasks using various tools”, says the company.

These include tightening screws with a screwdriver, hammering nails, righting overturned cups, and pouring water – tasks that highlight its remarkable adaptability and precision.

For the first time, a single embodied large model enables a robotic hand to imitate human-like flexibility and versatility across a wide range of operations, underscoring its industry-leading capabilities.

The dexterity of ERA-42 demonstrates not only its mechanical sophistication but also its ability to integrate with diverse environments. This breakthrough offers enormous potential for applications in manufacturing, healthcare, and service industries, where precision and adaptability are critical.

The end-to-end ERA-42 model is built on robust generalization and adaptability, eliminating the need for pre-programmed skills.

It can learn new tasks within two hours using minimal data and continues to expand its repertoire through rapid skill acquisition. This makes it a game-changer for industries seeking versatile and intelligent robotic solutions.

Unlike traditional robots, ERA-42 operates with a level of intelligence that allows it to quickly adapt to unforeseen challenges. Whether handling delicate materials or performing repetitive industrial tasks, its flexibility reduces operational downtime and enhances productivity across multiple sectors.

Redefining embodied intelligence

End-to-end embodied large models like ERA-42 are widely recognized as the future of robotics, thanks to their strong cross-modal capabilities, adaptability, and efficiency in executing complex tasks.

ERA-42 exemplifies the three essential elements of a“true” embodied large model:



Unified generalization : ERA-42 integrates vision, language, touch, and body posture into a single model to generalize across diverse tasks and environments.

End-to-end design : ERA-42 processes all data through a streamlined neural network, enabling real-time adaptability without manual feature design or pre-programming. Scalability : ERA-42 continually iterates through data accumulation, enhancing performance and adaptability to new, unknown tasks.

These capabilities position ERA-42 as a cornerstone of next-generation robotics, enabling industries to benefit from greater efficiency and reduced development cycles.

Robot Era's breakthrough coincides with advancements in embodied intelligence led by Physical Intelligence (PI). PI's π0 model shares the same foundational principles as ERA-42, emphasizing unified generalization, end-to-end design, and scalability.

These shared innovations reflect a shift from task-specific robotics to versatile, multi-task systems.

Innovative training approach

Robot Era has also redefined robotic model training by leveraging large-scale video datasets, including unlabeled videos, human activity data, and teleoperation data. Instead of mimicking actions, ERA-42 learns the causal relationships behind actions and their outcomes, ensuring robust generalization across real-world scenarios.

This approach significantly reduces data collection costs and addresses the industry's challenges of high-quality data dependency.

By focusing on causality, ERA-42 achieves a deeper understanding of task dynamics, enabling it to operate effectively even in environments where data quality might otherwise pose limitations. This innovation is a major step toward creating truly autonomous systems.

Robot Era has incorporated ERA-42 into a world model, enabling it to understand the physical environment and predict outcomes. This innovation allows the model to quickly adapt to external disturbances during tasks, ensuring seamless performance even in long-sequence operations.

For example, when equipped with ERA-42, the XHand1 dexterous hand can autonomously optimize movements and adjust to complete tasks even when objects are moved, demonstrating unparalleled anti-interference capabilities.

The integration of a world model also enhances ERA-42's ability to execute complex, multi-step tasks with minimal human intervention, making it an invaluable asset for dynamic and unpredictable settings.

Broadening applications and impact

With ERA-42, Robot Era has significantly enhanced the versatility and generality of its humanoid robots. Coupled with advanced locomotion and coordinated limb capabilities on different types of terrains, these robots are poised to revolutionize industries with diverse applications.

This breakthrough marks a critical milestone in the industrialization of native general-purpose embodied intelligence, according to Robot Era.

From healthcare assistance to precision manufacturing, ERA-42 promises vast and varied applications. Its ability to seamlessly adapt and perform ensures that businesses across industries can leverage its capabilities to meet evolving demands.

Powered by its end-to-end native robotic large model and AI-defined hardware platforms, Robot Era is accelerating the adoption of general-purpose embodied intelligent systems. The company's vision of bringing robotic services to numerous industries and households worldwide is fast becoming a reality.