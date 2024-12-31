Emirates To Introduce Additional Flights To And From Colombo

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Boost to operations set to increase daily seat capacity by 30%, supporting Sri Lanka's growth plans

Dubai, UAE – 31 December 2024:

Emirates, the world's largest international airline, will operate an additional scheduled service between Colombo and Dubai, starting from 2 January 2025. The newly-introduced flight, to operate as EK654/655, increases the seat capacity on the route by 30 percent and supports Sri Lanka's plans to considerably increase arrivals in 2025.



The additional service will operate six times a week until 31 March 2025. EK654 will depart Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 10:05hrs (every day except Wednesdays) arriving in Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake at 16:00hrs (all times are local). The return flight, EK655 will depart BIA at 22:05hrs and reach DXB at 01:05hrs (the following day). From 1 April 2025, a seventh weekly flight on Wednesdays will operate with an adjusted departure time of 22:05hrs, arriving in DXB at 00:55hrs while the return flight from will depart Dubai at 13:20hrs and arrives in Colombo at 19:15hrs.



The additional flight can accommodate up to 360 passengers, with 8 suites in First Class, 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats, offering a premium customer experience while enhancing convenience and choice with an expanded flight schedule. Emirates currently operates two direct fights between Colombo and Dubai and a third daily service via Male.



Emirates and Sri Lanka Tourism share a long-standing strategic partnership, collaborating on initiatives and programmes designed to boost tourism to Sri Lanka by showcasing the destination to customers across its global network. Sri Lanka Tourism recently announced its vision to appeal to eco-conscious travellers by highlighting the island's rich natural and cultural resources. Furthermore, with the boost in capacity on the Colombo-Dubai route, Emirates will contribute to achieving the country's tourism targets of attracting 3 million visitors by 2025.



Emirates began operations to Sri Lanka in April 1986 and has consistently supported the country's tourism and export industries with passenger and cargo services. The award-winning airline has carried more than 12 million passengers to and from Colombo since operations began.

With the four daily flights, the airline will offer more than 2,800 seats daily on the service operating between Colombo and Dubai (both directions) with the capacity to carry up to 160 tonnes of cargo on the same flights.