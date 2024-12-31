Mahindra Lifespaces Launches Mahindra IvyLush in Kharadi Annex, Pune

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30th December 2024: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of Phase 2 of its project located in Kharadi Annex, Mahindra IvyLush (previously known as Mahindra Codename Crown). This phase introduces two new towers, adding approximately 500 residential units. Mahindra IvyLush offers premium 2 & 3 BHK homes, promising an elevated living experience. The project also features a standalone premium 4 BHK tower. This launch builds on the success of Phase 1, which saw very strong sales. The project includes spacious decks, enhanced cross-ventilation, senior-friendly washrooms, and a range of other climate-responsive features.



Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. said, “The strong response to Phase 1 reflects our customers' trust in Mahindra Lifespaces. With Phase 2, we aim to build on this success by offering innovative homes that combine functionality, comfort, and quality, further strengthening our presence in Pune. This launch reaffirms our commitment to setting new benchmarks in urban living.”



Strategically located in the vibrant suburb of upscale East Pune, the project offers excellent connectivity to the Kharadi IT hub and the World Trade Center. It is also surrounded by well-developed social infrastructure, including prestigious educational institutions such as Wellington College International Pune, EuroSchool Kharadi, and Poddar International School.







