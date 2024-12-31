Cherry Roofing And Siding Joins Roofing Company Victors Home Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Victors Home Solutions, based out of Canton, MI, is the recipient of the 2024 award for

Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year . With this transition, Cherry Roofing and Siding, now known as Victors Home Solutions, will provide the same award-winning roofing experience to its in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as in the other states in which they operate.

Cherry Roofing and Siding makes move to provide better service to homeowners by joining Victors Home Solutions team

Victors Home Solutions is known for its excellent service to homeowners and for its Give Back program, which sets the industry standard in supporting communities they serve. The Give Back program is set to give 50 free roofs in 2025. For every 100 roof replacements installed, Victors provides one to a local family in need at no cost. With the transition of Cherry Roofing and Siding to Victors Home Solutions, the Give Back program will now reach the Philadelphia metropolitan area and the state of New Jersey. If you know someone in need of a roof that has come onto hard times recently,

nominate them here

"We are very excited to welcome the wonderful people at Cherry Roofing and Siding as the newest members of our team here at Victors Home Solutions," says Victor

Smolyanov, Founder and CEO. "With them in our family, we will now be able to service the New Jersey and Philadelphia metropolitan areas! We are so excited to join these communities."

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, New Jersey, Illinois, and Pennsylvania communities for over 15 years. Victors' commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and eight locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit

Victors

