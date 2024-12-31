Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pen Holder Accessory (SGM-460)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for storing a pen in a convenient and centralized location in a kitchen, office, or other room," said an inventor from Lafayette, IN, "so I invented THE PEN HOLE. My design ensures the pen is always available for taking notes and messages, and it eliminates the hassle of a lost or misplaced pen."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store a pen within a kitchen, office, or vehicle. In doing so, it ensures a pen is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it eliminates the need to search for a pen, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, offices, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-460, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED