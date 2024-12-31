Kōloa Rum Prepares To Launch New Premium Rums In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kōloa Kaua`i Cane Fire Cinnamon Flavored Hawaiian Rum and Kōloa Single-Batch Aged Hawaiian Rum Set for 2025 Release

KALAHEO, KAUA`I, Hawaii, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close,

Kōloa Rum Company , Hawaii's award-winning rum producer, looks forward to an exciting 2025 with the release of two highly anticipated additions to its portfolio: Kōloa Kaua'i Cane Fire Cinnamon Flavored Hawaiian Rum and Kōloa Single-Batch Aged Hawaiian Rum . Both will debut at the Kōloa Rum Company Store in Hawai'i, with U.S. mainland availability expected in the first quarter.

"We're proud to reflect on a successful 2024, highlighted by milestones like the launch of the Purdue Limited Edition Aged Rum, Rum Rusher Hawaiian Rum Cocktail and the Raiders 65th Anniversary Limited Edition Kōloa Spice Rum in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders," said Bob Gunter, President & CEO of Kōloa Rum Company. "Looking ahead, we're thrilled to unveil two exciting new expressions that have been years in the making, marking the next chapter in our journey of crafting exceptional rums."

Kōloa Kaua'i Cane Fire Cinnamon Flavored Hawaiian Rum exemplifies the company's dedication to supporting local agriculture. It incorporates Hawaii-grown cinnamon from O.K. Farms, near Hilo on the Big Island. Distilled twice and macerated with premium cinnamon, it boasts a rich amber hue and a bold, flavorful profile.

Kōloa Single-Batch Aged Hawaiian Rum is crafted in small batches using pure cane sugar and the pristine rainwater from Mount Wai'ale'ale. Aged for at least five years in charred American white oak barrels, it develops a fragrant sugarcane nose and an exquisite depth of flavor - a testament to the transformative power of time, temperature, and humidity.

As 2024 winds down, Kōloa Rum extends its heartfelt gratitude to its loyal community for its unwavering support. The journey has been extraordinary, and Kōloa Rum is thrilled to continue sharing new innovations in 2025. Stay tuned for more details on these upcoming releases.

About Kōloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces single-batch rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai. Its award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee and Aged rums. Products are available online, at select retailers nationwide, and in several international markets. For more information, visit .



Media Contact

Eliza Williams

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Koloa Rum Company

