Kherson Region Donates 200 Strike FPV Drones To Marine Corps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Communities in Kherson region have donated 200 tactical strike FPV drones to the marine corps, valued at over 2.6 million UAH.

This was reported on by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as per Ukrinform.

"Two hundred tactical-level FPV strike drones have been provided to the marine corps coastal defense unit. With the increased activity of the enemy, there are more targets for our drone operators to work with. Therefore, we are doing everything we can to ensure they always have the right weapons in their hands," the statement reads.

The drones were funded by Beryslav, Nova Kakhovka, Lazurne, Nyzhni Sirohozy, Novotroitske, and Velykokopanivka communities.

for

The total cost of the drones exceeds 2.6 million UAH.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week, Kherson region provided bomb-drones worth 15

million UAH to the Ukrainian military.

Photo by: Oleksandr Prokudin, Facebook