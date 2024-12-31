War Update: 168 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, a total of 168 combat clashes were recorded between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian along the frontlines, with the hottest area being the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , releasing operational information at 08:00 on Tuesday, December 31, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian forces launched one missile strike on the positions of the Ukrainian units and civilian settlements, using one missile.

Additionally, the enemy carried out nearly 4,500 shelling attacks, including 198 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 1,864 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery carried out four strikes on the enemy personnel and military equipment clusters, an ammunition depot, and six other important Russian targets.

In the Kharkiv sector , two Russian attacks were repelled near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector , 16 attacks by the Russian forces occurred. The Ukrainian defenders repelled assault actions near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 22 attacks and attempted to advance near Kopanka, Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Ivanivka, and Terniv.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attacked 12 times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , 12 attacks occurred near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian forces halted 40 assault and offensive actions by the Russians in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Vovkove, Novoolenivka, and Novoielyzavetivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian attacks. The enemy focused on the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Shevchenko, and Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian forces launched 17 assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Yantarne, Uspenivka, Vremivka, and towards Kostiantynopil and Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv secto r, the Russian invaders attempted twice to advance towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces launched three attacks on the Ukrainian positions, receiving a tough rebuff and suffering losses.

In Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the Russian army.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were spotted.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the invaders from Russian territory actively used artillery and UAVs against the Ukrainian settlements.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2024, amount to about 789,550 personnel, including 1,610 in the past 24 hours.