US Announces Additional Security Assistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Defense announced on Monday additional security assistance support to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs as part of the surge of security assistance the President directed to put Ukraine in the best possible position.

This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of USD 1.25 billion, to provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: missiles for air defense; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons.

In addition, the department announced an approximately USD 1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package to provide Ukraine with additional air defense, air-to-ground, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and other capabilities to fight Russian aggression. (end)

