Ranjit Nagara USA Considers Halting Restoration Projects In Pakistan Due To Coordination Challenges

After 77 years Nishan Sahib at Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji

Khanda Sahib Installed at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji

Ranjit Nagara USA team at Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji

After 77 years Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji

Ranjit Nagara USA president Dr. Satpreet Singh welcoming Sangat at Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji

Organization Expresses Concerns Over Administrative Roadblocks Impacting Preservation of Sikh Heritage

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ranjit Nagara USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring Sikh historical and religious sites, has announced that it is considering suspending its restoration projects in Pakistan. This decision comes after reported challenges in coordinating with relevant Pakistani governmental departments.The organization is currently involved in restoring Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji, both of which hold significant historical and religious importance to the global Sikh community. Restoration efforts began following the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on November 1, 2024.Restoration Milestones and ChallengesOn December 13, 2024, a significant milestone was achieved when new Nishan Sahib flags were installed at both sites for the first time in 77 years. The Sikh community widely celebrated this event. However, on December 18, 2024, the Punjab Archaeology Department halted the restoration work, citing encroachment concerns and requesting the cessation of further activities.Additionally, Ranjit Nagara USA representatives reported being summoned to a meeting with the Assistant Commissioner of Dina, who expressed concerns regarding the ongoing work. The organization states that these developments have created uncertainty around the continuation of its projects.Call for ResolutionRanjit Nagara USA has formally requested intervention from the ETPB and other relevant authorities to address these challenges. Specific requests include:Reaffirmation of Permissions: Ensuring that the NOC issued by the ETPB is respected and upheld.Coordination Among Departments: Facilitating clear communication and cooperation between governmental bodies involved.Commitment to Preservation: Reassuring stakeholders of the commitment to preserving Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan.The organization has indicated that failure to resolve these issues may result in suspending its activities in Pakistan, potentially impacting ongoing and future restoration efforts.BackgroundRanjit Nagara USA has been actively working to restore historical Sikh sites worldwide, promoting cultural preservation and fostering goodwill. Gurdwara Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji are among the key sites being restored under its initiatives. These locations are of historical and spiritual significance, representing a shared heritage of the region.Looking AheadThe organization hopes for a collaborative resolution that will enable the continuation of its restoration efforts. Ranjit Nagara USA remains committed to its mission of preserving Sikh heritage and looks forward to working with relevant stakeholders to overcome these challenges.Media ContactDr. Satpreet SinghPresident, Ranjit Nagara USA1463 Moffat Blvd, Ste 9Manteca, CA 95336Phone: (209) 707-7577Email: ...Website:

