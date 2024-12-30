Kristen Thomasino Joins FITECH To Elevate The Construction Industry With Advanced Accounting & Consulting Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian & Social Good Technologist

At FITECH we are the experts that deliver the end to end solutions and experiences solving the needs from the owner to the building to the tenant.

FITECH's Solutions & Services

Ian Marlow, CEO and Founder of FITECH

Carol O'Donnell Vice President of Accounting & Consulting

Empowering the with Tools for Growth and Success

- Kristen Thomasino | Global Humanitarian & Social Good Technologist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Social Good News by Thomasino Media reporting:

Kristen Thomasino , a renowned Social Good Technologist and Global Humanitarian, has joined FITECH as Vice President of Sales. With a mission to uplift the construction industry, Kristen brings her wealth of expertise to FITECH's innovative Accounting and Consulting services.

FITECH, a leader in providing cost-effective professional services, is committed to helping the construction industry streamline operations, improve financial performance, and achieve sustainable growth. Through this partnership, FITECH is set to empower construction companies with tailored solutions designed to meet their unique challenges in today's dynamic market.

Kristen Thomasino, widely recognized for her leadership in technology and her dedication to social good, shared her vision:

"The construction industry builds the world we live in. My mission is to empower these builders with the tools and support they need to succeed-because when construction thrives, communities thrive."

Kristen's extensive experience in data-driven solutions and strategic growth initiatives positions her to lead with Ian Marlow FITECH's efforts in creating meaningful impacts for construction professionals across the nation. She mentioned how excited she is to work with VP of Accounting & Consulting Carol O'Donnell to make a difference in the United States, Canada, and beyond with the team.

For more information on FITECH's Accounting & Consulting services and how they can help your construction business grow, visit .

About FITECH

FITECH specializes in delivering innovative accounting, consulting, and technology solutions tailored to industries like construction, real estate, and finance. By combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled expertise, FiTech helps businesses streamline operations, maximize ROI, and achieve lasting success.

About Kristen Thomasino

Kristen Thomasino is a visionary leader, Social Good Technologist, and advocate for empowering industries through innovative solutions. As the Vice President of Sales for FiTech, Kristen continues her commitment to fostering growth and creating opportunities for positive change.

Kristen Thomasino

Thomasino Media LLC

+1 424-234-9762

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Learn about FITECH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.