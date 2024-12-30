Coordination Headquarters: 1,358 Ukrainians Freed From Russian Captivity In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,358 Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity in 2024, including 189 released on December 30.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"This marks one of the largest exchanges conducted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War since the start of the full-scale invasion. To date, 3,956 individuals have been returned from Russian captivity through the work of the Coordination Headquarters, acting on the instructions of the President of Ukraine. This includes 1,358 freed in 2024 alone," the post said.

The latest, 11th prisoner exchange secured the release of 87 service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including 17 members of the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as 43 National Guard soldiers, 33 State Border Guard Service personnel, and 24 Ukrainian Navy sailors. Two civilians were also freed.

Ukraine returns 189 defenders, civilians from Russian captivity

"Those released defended Ukraine in Mariupol, Serpent Island, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson sectors. National Guard fighters also protected the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. We brought back individuals who had been captured in the Kursk region as well," the Coordination Headquarters said.

Many of the released Ukrainians endured over two-and-a-half years in Russian captivity. Many suffer from chronic diseases, blast injuries, and other serious health conditions.

This exchange freed 173 privates and sergeants, as well as 14 officers.

"We traditionally express our gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organizing the exchange. Let us remember that the largest return of our Defenders took place on January 3 of this year. The Coordination Headquarters then managed to return 230 individuals," the Coordination Headquarters said.

Despite these efforts, many Ukrainian military personnel and civilians remain in Russian captivity. The Coordination Headquarters emphasized its ongoing commitment to negotiations aimed at securing their release.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 189 Ukrainians from Russian captivity on December 30.