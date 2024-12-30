Kuwait FM: Visiting Syria Shows Commitment For Stability In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs and head of GCC ministerial council Abdullah Al-Yahya visited Syria on Monday, the step that shows GCC commitment to backing stability and security in the region.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Yahya said he met with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration.

The visit is part of the assignment of the GCC and Secretary General to Kuwait, the current president, based on the outcomes of the extraordinary meeting held in Kuwait on December 26, 2024, Kuwait's top diplomat, accompanied by GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, said.

The tour aims to discuss the ongoing situations in Syria and Lebanon, and show solidarity, in the name of GCC, with Syria, he noted.

It stressed GCC commitment to preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and rejecting foreign interference into the country's affairs, Al-Yahya affirmed.

Syria's security and stability is an integrated part of the regional security, and the GCC states are ready to provide all types of support in all fields to that Arab country, he pointed out.

He recalled GCC leading role since the eruption of Syria's crisis in 2011, referring to the Gulf States' humanitarian efforts.

He pointed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives to offer food and medical aid to Syrian people, in response to urgent humanitarian needs.

During the meeting with the new Syrian leadership, political and field situations were discussed, along common priorities in backing Syrians, Al-Yahya said.

He stressed the necessity of bolstering collaboration in humanitarian and developmental fields with Syria, and achieving economy recovery.

He also called for lifting economic sanctions imposed on Syria, saying this move would contribute to improving living conditions of Syrians and helping them meet their aspirations for stability, security and development.

Al-Yahya hoped that this visit would be a start of new period of constructive regional collaboration that backs meeting aspirations of the region's nations in security and prosperity. (end)

