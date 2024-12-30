Omani Firm Sets Up First Center For Drones, Robots

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Ankaa Space and Technology, an Omani firm registered with the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), began to establish the first center for developing drones and robots for use in the fields of agriculture, and urban planning, state news agency ONA said.

Mohammed Salim Al Riyami, CEO of Ankaa Space and company, said that to carry out its programs, the company joins hands with a number of institutions and private establishments like the country's of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. He added that the company also works with NASA.

Ankaa Space and Technology's activities include programming drones and artificial intelligence applications to serve various sectors, the CEO explained. The company is also establishing an urban observatory platform deemed the first of its kind in the Middle East, ONA reported.

