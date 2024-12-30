Shefik Receives Commission Of Kentucky Colonel From Governor Andy Beshear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Col. Shefik Macauley is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment.

As a commissioned Kentucky Colonel, Col. Shefik Macauley is considered in Common Law to be an aide-de-camp to Governor Andy Beshear.

"The Governor, along with the Secretary of State, authorized this commissioning to recognize your efforts to improve lives, provide hope and fulfill dreams of citizens all over the Commonwealth and across our great nation."

Shefik was bestowed with the commission of Kentucky Colonel from Gov. Beshear. Shefik has reached a notable milestone, dedicating decades of innate resources.

- Col. Shefik MacauleyFRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highest title of honor bestowed by the state of Kentucky (officially Commonwealth of Kentucky) is that of Kentucky Colonel. It is the most well-known colonelcy in the United States. A Kentucky Colonel is traditionally considered a goodwill ambassador of Kentucky state, culture, folklore, traditions, and values, as well as an ambassador of fellowship around the world.Kentucky Colonel Commission (the certificate) is awarded in the name of the Commonwealth by the Governor of Kentucky to individuals, for noteworthy accomplishments, contributions to civil society, remarkable deeds, or outstanding service to the community, state, or nation.While many famous and noteworthy people have received a commission as Kentucky Colonel, the award is equally available to those of all backgrounds based on their deeds. Famous Colonels ( ) include Pope Benedict XVI, Pope John Paull II, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, President Teddy Roosevelt, President Ronald Reagan, President Bill Clinton, President George H. W. Bush, President George W. Bush, President Jimmy Carter, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Winston Churchill, J. Edgar Hoover, and Warren Buffett.Governor Andy Beshear is an attorney and politician, serving since 2019 as the 63rd Governor of Kentucky. On April 15, 2024, media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( ) was bestowed with the commission of Kentucky Colonel from Governor Beshear, for Shefik's charitable and philanthropic work throughout his impressive life. Shefik has reached a notable milestone, dedicating decades of his mindset, time, efforts, skill sets, and innate resources to the mission of helping others.After a person receives a commission as Kentucky Colonel from the Governor, they automatically become an honorary lifetime member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels ( ).Although Kentucky Colonels are considered in Common Law to be aides-de-camp to the Governor and members of their staff, and thus entitled to the style of "Honorable", Kentucky Colonels are usually just referred to and addressed as "Colonel" and use the abbreviation "Col." or "Kentucky Colonel" when the term is not being used as a specific title for an individual (i.e., Col. Shefik Macauley).Also in 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel ( ), also for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( ), which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Shefik was also previously bestowed the rank of Grand Knight, Grand Cross, in the Royal Order of the Obeng II ( ), as well as elevated to the rank of Kofo (Noble Warrior), Grand Cross in the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog ( ), both subjected to the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim ( ).Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016 (Independence Day). Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Shefik has supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Anna's House Shelter , Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, and Broadway Sings for Pride.Shefik's quest for activism culminated on August 26, 2023, when the family of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Al Sharpton joined activists and representatives from national organizations to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. During this historic event, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, Yolanda Renee King (15-year old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr.), and 3-time Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen carried a banner, as demonstrators for racial justice marched on the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Alongside the dignitaries was Shefik, who served as a Marshal for the March.On March 20, 2024, Shefik furthered his reverence for Martin Luther King Jr., by serving as Technical Director for the 27th Annual Gandhi-King Season for Nonviolence, held in New York City. Season for Nonviolence marks the 64 days between the anniversaries of the deaths of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 and Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4. Season for Nonviolence was co-founded in 1998 by Dr. Arun Gandhi and his wife Sunanda Gandhi, along with the Leadership Council of the Association for Global New Thought (AGNT). Dr. Gandhi is the 5th grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. Shortly prior to Dr. Gandhi's passing in 2023, Shefik met with him in-person and captured some the last video footage ever recorded of Dr. Gandhi. For historical purposes and for the video series "Shefik presents Invocation", Shefik engaged in direct and personal conversations with Dr. Gandhi, discussing the teachings of his grandfather Mahatma Gandhi.Each year, people around the world participate in the Season for Nonviolence by taking a pledge to create intentional time in their day to reflect on different parts of nonviolence. Shefik is committed to this pledge.

Shefik Macauley

All Knight Access

+1 914-548-5033

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.