Woman Killed In Russian Strike On Kupiansk District

12/30/2024 10:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman died as a result of a Russian strike on the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region on Monday afternoon.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

'The occupiers attacked Kupiansk district. In the village of Kivsharivka, a woman walking down the street was killed as a result of enemy shelling. Her identity is still being established,' the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, an apartment building was damaged. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Read also: Russian army seeks to expand zone of influence in Kharkiv region – Demchenko

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region three times at night with 'Shaheds', three people were injured.

The photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

