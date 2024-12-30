Union Minister Suresh Gopi Dons Greasepaint Again After A Break

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (IANS) Union of State for Tourism, and Natural Suresh Gopi, who made history by becoming the first BJP MP from Kerala, after settling down in his new responsibility, on Monday returned to his original profession - acting - for the first time after becoming a Minister.

He is playing the central character, a real-life one being moulded into reel-life in the "Ottakomban".

Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies is producing the film, with V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan as co-producers, and Krishnamoorthy serving as the executive producer.

The film, planned since 2019, finally saw shooting beginning a few days back and Gopi, after getting the government clearance to don the grease paint again, arrived at the Central Prison compound in the state capital city on Monday.

The shooting was earlier scheduled to begin in September and it got shifted to October but on both dates, it failed to start due to issues with those who are behind the project.

This film also marks the 250th film of the National Award-winning actor.

Gopi has, in a four-decade-old acting career, rode into the hearts of people by anchoring the Malayalam version of the "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Arriving without any fanfare, Gopi, with a very broad smile, greeted all who wished him and was taken to meet the crew, including the film director and others, who were waiting for him.

In the film, directed by Mathews Thomas, Gopi plays the character of Kadavakkunnel Kuruvachan, a character believed to be a real-life figure in Kottayam district.

"Ottakomban" also has Indrajith, Vijayaraghavan, Lalu Alex, Chemban Vinod, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Meghana Raj, Suchithra Nair, and Jibin Gopinath, among others.

The film will, after its shooting here, will move to other locations in Kottayam.

Incidentally, Gopi, after being named to be a MoS in the third Narendra Modi cabinet, had requested his party bosses to allow him to finish his film commitments and then he will take over as a Minister.

But it was after a round of discussions that he decided to take up the post on the condition that he would be given time off to pursue his passion.