New Year's Eve In US: Grocery Stores, Restaurants, And Retail Open In The US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As New Year's Eve approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to celebrate the end of 2024 and welcome 2025. For those needing last-minute groceries, a quick meal, or some retail therapy, many businesses will be open on December 31, though hours may vary.

Here's a breakdown of grocery stores, restaurants, and retail store hours to help you plan your day.

Grocery stores

Most grocery chains are keeping their doors open, but closing times vary on New Year 's Eve. Walmart and Food Lion will operate during regular hours, while Kroger locations will also remain open without significant changes. If you're shopping at Costco, plan to visit between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., or at Sam's Club before 6 p.m. Target stores will shut earlier than usual at 9 p.m., and Publix will close at 7 p.m. Late-night shoppers can count on Meijer, open from 6 a.m. until midnight, while Whole Foods and Wegmans will close earlier at 9 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. Trader Joe's will wrap up even earlier, closing at 5 p.m. Aldi and Harris Teeter locations have varying hours depending on their region, so it's best to confirm locally. Winn-Dixie will be available until 10 p.m., offering a bit of flexibility for last-minute items.

Restaurants

Several restaurant chains are also adjusting their hours on New Year 's Eve. Starbucks and Dunkin' hours vary by location, so check their apps for updates. McDonald's and Chick-fil-A will welcome diners, though some Chick-fil-A locations may have reduced hours. Chipotle is set to close at 8 p.m., while IHOP will keep its doors open, albeit with location-specific schedules. Fans of Olive Garden can visit most locations during regular hours, except for the Times Square branch, which will remain closed. Applebee's plans to operate with reduced hours in some locations. For those catching the Fiesta Bowl, Hooters will stay open until the game ends. Fast food chains like Burger King, Wendy's, Taco Bell, and Subway have variable hours, so checking with your nearest outlet is recommended. Regular schedules apply to Cracker Barrel, Whataburger, and First Watch.

| New Year gift ideas: Gadgets to wow your loved ones this season Retail stores

If you're squeezing in some shopping, many retail stores are open with limited hours on New Year 's Eve. Walmart will maintain its regular schedule, while Target will close at 9 p.m. TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Kohl's will close at 7 p.m. Shoppers at Nordstrom have until 7 p.m., while JCPenney locations open later at 11 a.m., with closing times varying. Both Home Depot and Lowe's will shut their doors at 6 p.m. Burlington will be open until 10 p.m., and Big Lots will serve customers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sephora and Ace Hardware hours depend on location, so checking online or calling ahead is advised. Ikea will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Staples will close at 6 p.m. or earlier, depending on individual store schedules.

| New Year eve celebration : Tired of crowded new year parties? Here are five uniq Plan ahead for a smooth New Year's Eve

While many stores and restaurants remain accessible, holiday hours can vary widely by location. To avoid last-minute surprises, check with your local outlets for their specific schedules. With this guide, you're all set to make the most of New Year 's Eve.

| Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: Here's how you can watch the celebration

(With USA Today contributions)