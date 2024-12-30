Doha Creative City Celebrates Cultural Exchange Through Bread-Making Traditions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A collaboration bridging Qatari and Italian traditions, celebrating cultural connections and creative exchange through bread-making

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums' International Cooperation and Department in collaboration with Creative Knowledge Foundation presented the Breads of the Creative Cities – A Culinary Collaboration Bridging Qatari and Italian Traditions event. Held last week, at Mama's Cuisine in Vendome Mall, this event celebrated the shared values of creativity and cultural exchange through the universal art of bread-making.

Part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network initiative, the event marked the second collaboration between Doha and the“Breads of the Creative Cities” platform, an innovative project co-founded by Tucson, Arizona, another UNESCO Creative City, and the Creative Knowledge Foundation. This initiative connects cities globally through the shared cultural significance of bread, a universal symbol of community and heritage.



The event featured a remarkable collaboration between Qatari Chef Hessa Al Sulaiti and Italian Master Baker Donato Taronna from Monte Sant'Angelo. Chef Hessa delighted attendees with a traditional Qatari bread-based dish that reflected her innovative approach to local culinary traditions, while Chef Donato shared his expertise in traditional Italian bread-making. Together, they co-created a unique Qatari-Italian fusion bread, symbolising the cultural connections nurtured through this collaboration in the presence of Giuseppe Biagini, Head of the Creative Knowledge Foundation and the visionary behind the Breads of the UNESCO Creative Cities initiative.

The event underscored the ongoing role of Qatar Museums in promoting cultural diplomacy and creative exchange. By nominating Doha as a Creative City of Design, Qatar Museums has paved the way for initiatives like this, which highlight the city's commitment to promoting creativity as a tool for sustainable development and cross-cultural dialogue.

The event was documented for inclusion on the“Breads of the Creative Cities” website and will feature in an upcoming publication, further amplifying the impact of this collaboration. It follows an earlier partnership between Doha and the initiative in June 2024, solidifying Doha's active participation in this global platform.

Breads of the Creative Cities is a joint project between Tucson UNESCO City of Gastronomy and the Creative Knowledge Foundation, with technology partner Koor Benefit Company, and in collaboration with ArchiMedia Trust. It served as a reminder of the importance of culinary arts in nurturing unity and creativity on a global scale.