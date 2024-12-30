(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Reclaiming the Woo: A Playful Path to Intuitive Development and Interpreting Divine Messages ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Updated: December 29, 2024
Reclaiming the Woo: A Playful Path to Intuitive Development and Interpreting Divine Messages
By TCRN STAFF
December 27, 2024

When you hear the term“woo woo” you might be one to giggle and pull up a chair, or you may roll your eyes in fatigue from the saturation of pseudo-spiritual messaging that is present today. I'm definitely one for the giggle, but finding substance and something tangible amongst the vast sea of jargon and appropriation is foundational to my personal approach to interpreting the mystical. We'll call it the real real.

One thing is certainly true – you will have to leave your science textbooks at the door. There's not really space for trying to prove everything here. But that doesn't mean that you also leave behind your common sense – quite the contrary. When delving into the metaphysical , it is even more critical to be in deep trust with your intuition so that you can, with certainty, call out the bullshit. Oracle and Tarot cards are tools for Divination – ways to affirm messages from the Divine – not to see into the future or predict events.

Every single one of us has the capability to tap into Divine gifts – specific knowledge or abilities that have been passed down through our blood or our soul lineage. The blood lineage is the one we are most familiar with – the wisdom (or trauma) that comes through our genetic line. But there is another pathway – the record of your soul's missions to Earth, and what it has learned through different iterations of life here. This also has its own share of wisdom & trauma to pass on. Tools of Divination help us to explore things that we perhaps already know to be true, that feeling of“I just know”, often experienced through the body. Cards, pendulums, astrology, runes, dream study, free flow writing and even breathwork and kundalini can be ways to tap into the wisdom that is sleeping inside of you – waiting to be discovered and played with. We want to refine this connection to Universal guidance as much as possible, and these unconventional methods can help us to tap in.

Woo Woo Wednesday started as a way for me to connect with my audience in a less linear & more mystical way than through my yogic path. I decided that I would go live each week & pull a card for the collective, and then let the Divine speak through me regarding what else needed to be communicated in relation to that topic. It has been an incredible instrument for me to refine my own connection to my intuition and the deep trust that I have in god to work through me, in the hopes to inspire others to explore their own inner mystic.

In a world filled with so much logic and need to prove, I wanted to flip that on its head –Woo Woo Wednesday is a break from the status quo; it is a moment to receive; it is an invitation to open your heart and your mind to something new. Join me every Wednesday to see what gifts the Divine wants to give to you.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR