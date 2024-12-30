IATA Calls For Detailed, Impartial, And Transparent Inquiry Into The Crash Involving AZAL Aircraft

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Air Association (IATA) has demanded a comprehensive, unbiased, and transparent investigation into the tragic crash of Azerbaijan (AZAL) flight that occurred on December 25, Azernews reports.

"Civil aircraft must never be the intended or accidental target of military operations. The strong potential that Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 could have been the victim of military operations, as indicated by several including Russia and Azerbaijan, places the highest priority on conducting a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation. The world eagerly awaits the required publication of the interim report within 30 days, in line with international obligations agreed in the Chicago Convention. And should the conclusion be that this tragedy was the responsibility of combatants, the perpetrators must be held accountable and brought to justice," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 operated by AZAL, traveling from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The aircraft had a total of 67 individuals aboard, which included 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

On December 26, the bodies of 14 victims, along with the remains of four deceased passengers, were brought back to Azerbaijan.

The accident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

The black boxes from the aircraft have been retrieved, and teams are currently working to analyze the data in accordance with international aviation standards. An investigation is ongoing, and conclusive findings will be reached after all necessary research and data analysis are completed.