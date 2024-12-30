IATA Calls For Detailed, Impartial, And Transparent Inquiry Into The Crash Involving AZAL Aircraft
12/30/2024 5:12:17 AM
The International Air transport Association (IATA) has demanded
a comprehensive, unbiased, and transparent investigation into the
tragic crash of Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) flight that occurred on
December 25, Azernews reports.
"Civil aircraft must never be the intended or accidental target
of military operations. The strong potential that Azerbaijan
Airlines flight 8243 could have been the victim of military
operations, as indicated by several governments including Russia
and Azerbaijan, places the highest priority on conducting a
thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation. The world
eagerly awaits the required publication of the interim report
within 30 days, in line with international obligations agreed in
the Chicago Convention. And should the conclusion be that this
tragedy was the responsibility of combatants, the perpetrators must
be held accountable and brought to justice," said Willie Walsh,
IATA's Director General.
On December 25, an Embraer 190 operated by AZAL, traveling from
Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.
The aircraft had a total of 67 individuals aboard, which
included 62 passengers and 5 crew members.
On December 26, the bodies of 14 victims, along with the remains
of four deceased passengers, were brought back to Azerbaijan.
The accident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.
The black boxes from the aircraft have been retrieved, and teams
are currently working to analyze the data in accordance with
international aviation standards. An investigation is ongoing, and
conclusive findings will be reached after all necessary research
and data analysis are completed.
