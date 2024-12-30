China's green transition accelerates in 2024, with focus on sustainable growth

(MENAFN) In 2024, China has significantly advanced its green transition efforts, reinforcing its commitment to green growth and working toward its "dual carbon" goals, making strides across several sectors.



The progress in China's green transition over the past year spans various areas, including the production of green energy, government planning, ecological conservation, and consumption upgrades. On the global front, China has continued to enhance its partnerships in green transition technologies.



As the country pursues green and low-carbon development alongside broader reforms aimed at creating a more sustainable and beautiful nation, China's actions and achievements are making a vital contribution to, and driving, the global green transition.



In northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, once considered a developmental challenge due to its vast deserts, clean energy production has rapidly flourished thanks to the rise of green technologies.



With abundant sunshine and wind resources, Xinjiang's installed capacity of new energy, including wind and solar, reached nearly 87 million kilowatts by the end of November, representing more than half of the region's total installed power capacity. This milestone has propelled Xinjiang to be one of China's leading regions in clean energy production.

