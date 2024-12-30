US Dollar, Euro Firm At KD 0.308, KD 0.321 Respectively
Date
12/30/2024 3:05:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The US dollar exchange rate against the Kuwaiti dinar steadied trading at KD 0.308 on Monday and the euro as well staying at the level of KD 0.321, as compared to Sunday's rates, the Central bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.
The CBK added in its online daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the pound sterling remained stable exchanging for KD 0.387, the Swiss franc too at KD 0.341. The Japanese yen, as it has been the case for a long time, firmed at KD 0.002.
Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end)
