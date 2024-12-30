BGT: India Remain Third After MCG Loss, Aus Second In WTC Standings

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) After suffering a 184-run loss in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Ground, India remain in third place, while Australia also retained their second place in the World Test Championship standings.

India's point percentage (PCT), however, has dipped from 55.88 to 52.78 after a loss in the fourth Test while Australia's PCT saw a jump from 58.89 to 61.46 as they close in on a second consecutive appearance in the WTC final after a thrilling victory on Monday.

The Aussies can join South Africa, who have secured their qualification after clinching the first of two Tests against Pakistan by two wickets on Sunday, for the final with a win in any of their three remaining Tests this cycle.

Australia will tour Sri Lanka next year for an additional two Tests, meaning if they could theoretically draw series 2-2 with India, they can remain in contention for a place in the final.

India, however, can still qualify for the World Test Championship final but they must win the final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney to tie the Border-Gavaskar series and then rely on the Aussies not winning a Test during their series in Sri Lanka that commences next month.

The Boxing Day Test has come to an amazing climax as Australia clinched an exciting 184-run victory over India in the last hour of the final day. The last Indian wicket fell with less than 14 overs remaining in the day, with Nathan Lyon dismissing Mohammed Siraj to send the MCG crowd in excess of 74,000 into raptures as an epic contest between the two arch-rivals came to an end.

With this win at MCG, Australia now hold a 2-1 series lead over India in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series and can win the trophy back by avoiding defeat in the fifth and final Test in Sydney, starting from January 3.