(MENAFN) In field situations, of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade called following King Danylo improved ordinary drones from volunteers making them a lethal weapon against the enemy. This was stated to Ukrinform by the service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.



It is stated that a special workshop has been set up close to the conflict zone.



Drones from volunteers that get into the hands of exerted technicians undergo deep upgrading, system improvement, and are equipped with deadly cargos.



Special focus is given to FPV drones, which become true "flying swords" in the hands of our troops.



At close training lands, functional train on tough tactical missions. They enhanced their skills to maximize the efficiency of drones for recognition, artillery fire adjustment, and direct strikes on enemy targets.



The Ground Forces stressed that every drone flight is a step for our common glory.



As stated by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces are experiencing important variations in recruitment, military training, sophisticated technologies, battle controlling, digitization of processes, changing of leadership, logistics, and social aid for service members.





MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040550