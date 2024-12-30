Bosnia’s FM praises Türkiye's vital role as mediator in Balkans

(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina's foreign minister, Elmedin Konakovic, has praised Türkiye's vital role as a mediator in the Balkans, highlighting the country's strong regional ties and expanding global influence. In an interview with Anadolu on Thursday, Konakovic emphasized Türkiye's importance on the world stage, noting its ability to act as a key intermediary in the Balkans due to its relationships with various countries. He expressed great respect for Türkiye’s efforts, recognizing the country’s significance.



Konakovic also commended Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan for his expertise and professionalism. He acknowledged Fidan's influence, saying that he consults him on various matters and regards him as one of the best foreign ministers. The admiration for Fidan was clear as Konakovic described him as highly serious and knowledgeable in his field.



The Bosnian minister also spoke about the potential for deeper economic collaboration between Bosnia and Türkiye. He mentioned that while an agreement had been reached to allow travel between the two nations using national ID cards, its implementation had been delayed due to the complex political system in Bosnia, which is a result of the 1995 Dayton Agreement that brought an end to the Bosnian War.



On the matter of visa policies, Konakovic confirmed that Bosnia would not impose visa requirements on Turkish citizens, despite the European Union's expectation that Bosnia align with EU accession requirements, including implementing visa regulations for six countries, Türkiye being one of them.

