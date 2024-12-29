عربي


QSE Index Closes 0.94 Percent Higher

12/29/2024 9:15:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar stock exchange index on Sunday closed its trading session up by 98.12 points, or 0.94 percent, to reach 10,511.53 points.

During the session, 68,905,329 shares were traded, with a value of QR 181,269,148.165, as a result of executing 5,775 transactions across all sectors.

During the session, shares of 28 companies rose, while the shares of 17 other companies decreased, and five companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 619,446,353,611.900, compared to QR 615,199,914,78.190 in the previous session.

