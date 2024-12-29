China, Iran's top diplomats stress importance of resolving Palestinian issue

(MENAFN) China and Iran's top diplomats stressed the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue during a meeting on Saturday, calling for the restoration of Palestinian rights and an end to occupation. In a statement issued by China’s Foreign after the talks between Chinese Foreign Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, both leaders underscored the need for an immediate ceasefire, troop withdrawal, and urgent humanitarian aid in the region.



The discussions also focused on broader Middle Eastern dynamics, with both ministers asserting that the region belongs to its people and should not be exploited as a platform for geopolitical rivalries or "big power games." They emphasized that the future and sovereignty of Middle Eastern countries must be decided by the people of the region, with respect for their unity, security, and territorial integrity.



This visit marked Araghchi's first trip to China since taking office as Iran's foreign minister. The meeting signified a strengthening of dialogue between the two nations on regional and international issues of mutual concern.



In addition to the Palestinian issue, the diplomats discussed Lebanon and Syria, advocating for the effective implementation of ceasefire agreements and reaffirming the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Both sides reiterated their commitment to supporting stability and peace in the region through multilateral cooperation.

