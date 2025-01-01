Cong's Alvi Blames BJP For Rohingya, Bangladeshi Influx In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday accused the BJP of being responsible for the influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India, amid a fresh row triggered by the AAP's accusations against Union Hardeep Singh Puri.

The AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal recently demanded the arrest of Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging that the Union Minister facilitated the settlement of Rohingyas in India.

"He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how. He posted it on 'X' and gave the information. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas," Kejriwal had claimed.

Reacting to the controversy, Rashid Alvi told IANS, "In Delhi, the police is under the control of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I remember very well the statement of Hardeep Singh Puri when he said that we will give a place to live to Rohingyas. So, who is responsible for this?"

Alvi further accused the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing to its friendly ties with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"You have given refuge to Sheikh Hasina, under whose government most Bangladeshis came to our country illegally. You are feeding her korma and biryani. What kind of patriotism is this?" he remarked.

In 2022, Hardeep Singh Puri had posted on his social media handle on 'X' (then Twitter), "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs, and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

The statement, however, was later dismissed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which denied any such policy.

Alvi also commented on a letter written by Arvind Kejriwal to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning whether the Sangh supported the BJP's alleged "open distribution" of money to voters in Delhi.

"The RSS chief says one thing, and the BJP does another. They are distributing money in Delhi and cutting Muslim votes. This is not just happening in Delhi; it's a pattern seen across India before elections. Meanwhile, the RSS head remains completely silent," Alvi said.

He criticised the contradictory statements from BJP leaders and RSS cadres. "It's impossible for the BJP to do anything without the RSS. The Prime Minister and RSS chief say one thing, while their cadre and leaders speak an entirely opposite language," Alvi added.