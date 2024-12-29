عربي


Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Indian Pres. Over Ex-PM Passing

12/29/2024 7:07:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KIWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the passing of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah Almighty to grant his family and relatives patience. (end) os

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

