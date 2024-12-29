Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Indian Pres. Over Ex-PM Passing

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KIWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to President of India Droupadi Murmu over the passing of India's former Prime Dr. Manmohan Singh. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah Almighty to grant his family and relatives patience. (end) os

