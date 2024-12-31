(MENAFN- Robotics & News) One Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Comau

December 31, 2024 by David Edwards

One Equity Partners , a middle private equity firm, has completed a majority in Comau , making Stellantis – one of the world's largest automakers and the previous owner of Comau – an active minority shareholder.

Comau is a global company specializing in industrial automation and advanced robotics.

As previously communicated, Comau's executive chairman Alessandro Nasi, and CEO Pietro Gorlier will continue leading the company and its future growth. The executive management team will also retain their current positions.

Ante Kusurin, partner at One Equity Partners, says:“Comau is a leading industrial automation company with significant growth potential and first-rate robotics technology.

“OEP is well-positioned to help drive Comau's next phase of growth as an independent company utilizing our industry expertise and established operational playbook for carve-out transactions.”

Pietro Gorlier, Comau CEO, says:“Comau has consistently renewed its innovation and business strategies developing new technology solutions to respond to evolving market dynamics along its 50+ years of experience in international markets.

“The finalization of this transaction represents another fundamental milestone in Comau's growth path. The support of One Equity Partners will allow us to capitalize on the growing global demand for advanced automation, with Stellantis as an active minority shareholder.

“This arrangement preserves our deep-rooted Italian identity while reaffirming Comau's position as a leading international player in the industrial automation industry, as well as an increasing number of different sectors.”

John Elkann, Stellantis chairman, says:“I want to express my gratitude to Comau's employees for providing innovative products and services to all its customers.

“I am confident that Comau under its new ownership has the right leadership, strategy and operational discipline to create sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders, from Italy to the world.”

Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of seven innovation centers and 12 manufacturing plants that span 12 countries and employ 3,700 people.