The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Supports Pollinator Conservation Through Continued NFWF Partnership

(MENAFN- 3BL) Earlier this year, ScottsMiracle-Gro, our Ortho brand, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and the Central Ohio Beekeepers Association (COBA) opened a new bee yard on our Marysville, Ohio campus to reinforce our commitment to pollinators. To continue our support for pollinators beyond our own backyard, The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) in partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and additional partners announced grants to conserve monarch butterflies and other insect pollinators in 24 states.

According to NFWF, the projects supported by 17 grants will increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumble bees and other native pollinators. The projects will also enhance outreach and support voluntary conservation efforts on private working lands.

“Pollinators are critical for the success of gardeners and we are proud to partner with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on these grants to protect and restore their habitats,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.“Aligned with our Pollinator Promise to help establish and enhance pollinator gardens, we look forward to the continued efforts in conserving and recovering pollinators through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund.”

This is the third year of the partnership between NFWF and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, supporting the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund. Learn more about the ways we GroMoreGood in the world through our Foundation.

