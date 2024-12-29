DHL Express BD Inks Gogreen Plus Service Deal With Pakiza Knit Composite

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: DHL Express Bangladesh, a leading international express service provider, has welcomed Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd to its GoGreen Plus initiative.

The GoGreen Plus service is part of DHL's broader strategy to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions across its logistics and support businesses in achieving their sustainability goals.

Through this partnership, Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd. aims to reduce 30 per cent of its GHG emissions from cross-border shipments.

Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director of DHL Express Bangladesh, and Rakibul Islam Khan, Managing Director of Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, marking a significant step towards a shared vision of decarbonizing their operations.

Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd, a recipient of the Green Factory Award from the Bangladesh government, leads in sustainable textile production. Its initiatives include reusing heat loss to cut carbon emissions, using solar power, and managing wastewater via an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to minimize environmental impact.

They have also embarked on a project to repurpose exhaust air from generators to boil water efficiently, supporting the dyeing and finishing processes while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

GoGreen Plus allows customers to co-invest in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through a book-and-claim mechanism. The reduction in the resulting GHG emissions from the investment amount can then be credited to Scope 3 emission reporting, which refers to the indirect greenhouse gases produced in a company's value chain.



SAF is currently one of the most viable short-term solutions for long-distance flights, while leaving room for future innovations in sustainable technologies. SAF is made from renewable energy, sustainable biomass, or waste, SAF can also cut the lifecycle GHG emissions of conventional aviation fuel by up to 80 per cent.

