Amsterdam-Bound Passenger Jet Skids Off Runway After Emergency Landing In Norway

Akbar Novruz

A KLM flight veered off the runway at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport in Norway following an emergency landing, Azernews reports, citing a release on X social media.

According to officials, the 737-800, en route to Amsterdam from Oslo Airport, experienced a hydraulic failure shortly after takeoff. The crew opted to divert to Sandefjord Airport, about 110 kilometres south of Oslo.

The plane touched down safely at Sandefjord Airport but lost control during the landing rollout, according to Aviation24.

According to officials, the aircraft skidded off runway 18 and came to a halt in soft grass near a taxiway. The plane carried 182 people, including passengers and crew, none of whom sustained injuries.

Passengers were evacuated using mobile stairs as emergency crews arrived on the scene. Authorities are now assisting the travellers and crew members.

KLM has not yet issued a statement on the incident, but airport operations were briefly interrupted as recovery efforts began. An investigation into the accident is underway.

