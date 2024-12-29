Amsterdam-Bound Passenger Jet Skids Off Runway After Emergency Landing In Norway
Date
12/29/2024 5:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A KLM Royal Dutch airlines flight veered off the runway at Oslo
Torp Sandefjord Airport in Norway following an emergency landing,
Azernews reports, citing a release on X social media.
According to officials, the Boeing 737-800, en route to
Amsterdam from Oslo Airport, experienced a hydraulic failure
shortly after takeoff. The crew opted to divert to Sandefjord
Airport, about 110 kilometres south of Oslo.
The plane touched down safely at Sandefjord Airport but lost
control during the landing rollout, according to Aviation24.
According to officials, the aircraft skidded off runway 18 and
came to a halt in soft grass near a taxiway. The plane carried 182
people, including passengers and crew, none of whom sustained
injuries.
Passengers were evacuated using mobile stairs as emergency crews
arrived on the scene. Authorities are now assisting the travellers
and crew members.
KLM has not yet issued a statement on the incident, but airport
operations were briefly interrupted as recovery efforts began. An
investigation into the accident is underway.
