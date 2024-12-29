IICO Raises Funds For Aiding Poor Families Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) is raising donations to aid families in need in eight countries.

The charity, as part of the efforts, has set up a booth at Al-Assima Mall, located in the heart of the Kuwaiti capital, for donations to finance its campaign, "warm hearts," to provide winter clothes to the needy families in eight countries worldwide.

Ibrahim Al-Badr, the deputy director general for communications, told KUNA the charity has so far provided aid to 12,000 people at a total value of KD 92,750 (more than USD 290,000), revealing that the campaign aims at raising KD 200,000 (approx. USD 650,000) to secure clothes and basic needs for these families in winter.

Al-Badr indicated that this year's aid covers countries at wars and strifes and those hosting refugees namely Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, in addition to Kazakhestan and Azerbaijan. (end)

slm









MENAFN29122024000071011013ID1109039040