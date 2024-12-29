Kejriwal Lied On 'Probe' Against CM Atishi In Transport Department: Delhi BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday accused former Chief Arvind Kejriwal of spreading rumours about an alleged ongoing probe against Chief Minister Atishi in the Department.

Claiming that Kejriwal uses false claims to scare his party leaders, Sachdeva said an administrative note has been sent by Delhi's ACS (Transport) Prashant Goyal to CM Atishi in which he has clarified that there is no investigation going on against her in the department

"This note has exposed the false claims of Kejriwal that a conspiracy was on to arrest Atishi over alleged wrongdoing in the Transport Department," Sachdeva said at a media briefing.

The Delhi BJP chief said: "We have been saying for a long time that Kejriwal keeps his fellow leaders intimidated and politically confused by spreading lies about impending inquiries and arrests."

In this case, Kejriwal's allegation that an investigation had been launched against CM Atishi has fallen flat, he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that it is regrettable that Kejriwal, for his petty politics, first tarnished the dignity of the post of Chief Minister himself and now is embroiling CM Atishi in controversial issues.

Sachdeva also claimed that Delhi voters had made up their minds to bid Kejriwal and his party a political farewell and it would be better if Kejriwal stopped worrying about BJP's vision and Chief Ministerial face.

Sachdeva said that the BJP has a face of collective leadership but the AAP's problem was that all its faces are tainted.

The Delhi BJP chief said, "Kejriwal should first answer Delhiites' questions about the corruption he perpetrated during the 10 years of AAP rule in the city."

Sachdeva also hit out at Kejriwal for "stalling development" in the city. "By not giving a single new school, college, hospital to Delhi in ten years, by not giving any big development project, by worsening pollution and by stopping public transport, Kejriwal has shown that he has no development vision," he said.

Besides this, the liquor scam and the illegal construction of Sheesh Mahal - official CM residence - have exposed his corruption, he said.