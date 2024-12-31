United Cup: Rybakina Puts Kazakhstan On Brink Of Semis; Machac Takes Czechia Closer To Qfs
(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Jan 1 (IANS) Elena Rybakina put Kazakhstan one win away from the 2025 United Cup semifinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund in the first match of the tournament's knockout stages.
Group C winners Kazakhstan are now 6-1 in matches this week, with World No. 6 Rybakina adding to that impressive record via her 65-minute win over 80th-ranked Siegemund here at RAC Arena on New Year's Day.
Siegemund, known for her all-court game, faltered with a misfired drop shot, giving Rybakina the only break of the first set at 4-2. Rybakina seized the opportunity, quickly closing out the set without facing a break point.
In the second set, Rybakina surged ahead with an early break to lead 2-1, then saved two break points in the next game to hold serve. The 2022 Wimbledon champion maintained control from there, securing the win and extending her head-to-head advantage over Siegemund to 6-1.
Germany, last year's champions and Group E winners, now need to prevail in men's singles to send the tie into a mixed doubles rubber and prolong their title-defense hopes.
Meanwhile in Sydney, Tomas Machac clawed past Hubert Hurkacz, moving Czechia closer to the United Cup quarterfinals.
Hurkacz won six more total points in the one-hour, 55-minute clash, but Machac persevered to emerge victorious 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and give Czechia a 1-0 lead against Poland. The winner of the tie will claim Group B and advance to the quarter-finals.
Karolina Muchova will now try to seal the tie against Iga Swiatek in the women's singles match.
