Panama 2025: Projections, Reforms And Key Events That Will Mark The Year

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As this year comes to a close, most Panamanians are wondering what the future holds for them, their families, the country, and the world in 2025.

However, they already know that the Social Security Fund will be reformed and that discussions will begin on the reactivation of and changes to the Panamanian Constitution.

But what other events or information are expected in the country by 2025?

One of these events is the implementation of the government's strategic plan for the next five years.

In addition, the Development of Latin America will host the International Economic Forum of Latin America and the Caribbean in Panama City.

The country must also establish a plan for the management of water resources for the operation of the Panama Canal and for the supply of drinking water for the population.

The administration of President José Raúl Mulino has to choose the company that will manage the Cerro Patacón landfill.

The country will also be the main stage for exploring blockchain technology and its impact on business, banking and logistics.

For its part, the Catholic Church has scheduled several ceremonies for the celebration of the Jubilee Year 2025.

A relevant fact is that specialists project a 4% growth for the Panamanian economy.

Plans for the construction of the Panama-David-Frontera railway will move forward.

The agricultural sector will be awaiting the prediction that El Niño will remain stable until July 2025.

On the musical side, concerts by Fonseca, Camilo and Chayanne are expected.

And in the sporting aspect, Panama will face the United States team in the Final Four.

