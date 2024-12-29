Arsenic-Free Water Innovation Wins at GITAM’s SmartIDEAthon 2024, Driving Practical Solutions for National Growth

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 26, 2024: The fifth edition of SmartIDEAthon 2024, organised by GITAM’s Venture Development Centre (VDC), brought together over 4,000 participants and received 2,000 ideas, showcasing practical solutions to real-world challenges. The event saw several standout innovations that addressed pressing societal issues through creativity and resourcefulness.



The winners included:



● Team NAVMARG, from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, emerged as the overall winner with a cash prize of ₹2,00,000 for their project focused on solving water quality challenges in India.

● Team GENTLE V, from Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Andhra Pradesh, secured the runner-up position with a cash prize of ₹1,00,000. Their innovative speculum aims to improve medical diagnostics.

● Team SIGMOID AGRO SOLUTIONS, from the College of Agriculture Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka, won the Best Social Impact Business Idea Award with a cash prize of ₹50,000. Their soil-less farming innovation promises to boost farmers' income and revolutionise agriculture practices.

● Team TECHX SOLUTIONS, from Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal’s Institute of Technology, Maharashtra, won the Best Woman-led Entrepreneurship Idea Award with a cash prize ₹50,000. Their AI-driven speech therapy platform aims to make mental health support more accessible.

● Team PSY TECHNOLOGIES, from Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Maharashtra, received the Leben Johnson People’s Choice Award and a cash prize of ₹50,000. They developed a wearable app for remote physiotherapy to track joint angles and pain, enabling personalised treatments.

● Team OXYTECH, from KCG College of Technology, Tamil Nadu, won the Dr. G.V.V. Rao Young Engineer Dreamer Award and a cash prize of ₹50,000 for their smart oxygen therapy system tailored for rural healthcare facilities.



Special Mention Awards of ₹20,000 each were awarded to Team EXTRIVE INNOVATIONS from Mahindra University, Telangana, for developing innovative wearable technology that empowers workers and reduces physical strain. This project is expected to significantly improve working conditions for labourers in high-strain industries. Team KRUSHIBANDHU, from IIT Bombay, Maharashtra, received recognition for creating an agricultural invoice discounting platform aimed at providing financial support to farmers, potentially reducing financial stress and ensuring timely access to credit.



A key highlight of the competition is the prestigious Boston Immersion program hosted by Northeastern University. This two-week, all-expenses-paid experience immerses participants in Boston’s dynamic innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Designed to refine business models, enhance pitching skills, and foster global connections, the program includes curated workshops and networking opportunities with industry leaders and Northeastern’s senior faculty. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of global entrepreneurship while receiving tailored mentorship to further develop their ideas. Only select winners are eligible for this transformative opportunity, making it the most coveted aspect of the competition.



The event also featured a speaker session titled "Build Your Startup in a Semester with AI," led by Sai Krishna V K, Co-Founder of House of Models. His insights highlighted how AI can accelerate the startup journey, offering students a roadmap to leverage technology for entrepreneurial success.



Shilpa Gupta, Founder and CIO of Iravati Wealth, emphasized the importance of such events in shaping the future. “Students today bring fresh perspectives to longstanding challenges. SmartIDEAthon enables them to apply knowledge to real-world problems, making their work immediately impactful.”



Krish Nangegadda, Chief Innovation Officer at GITAM, reflected on the university’s role in enabling innovation. “At GITAM, we believe innovation is not just about creating solutions but shaping a better future for society. Our role is to empower young minds with the right mindset, tools, and opportunities to address global challenges while staying humble and grounded in purpose.”



Prof. K.N.S. Acharya, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Bengaluru, highlighted, “SmartIDEAthon fosters problem-solving and frugal innovation. Events like this contribute to national initiatives like Skill India and Viksit Bharat, preparing students to address global challenges effectively.”



Keynote speaker Hariharan Bojan, Founder and CEO of Sirena Technologies, encouraged participants to embrace risk and innovation during their academic journeys. “The freedom to fail and learn is critical. Use your student years to experiment and create meaningful solutions,” he said.



The panel discussion, “Pioneers in Progress – Inspiring Stories of Change,” featured Pradeep Rao, Director at Kyndryl; Srinivas Raju, CEO of Pi Square Technologies; and Peter Immanuel, Founder of Pepkash Consulting LLP, moderated by Pradeep Kote, Director of CCC at GITAM Bengaluru. Panelists shared practical insights on driving innovation and impact.



SmartIDEAthon exemplifies GITAM’s commitment to preparing students as problem-solvers and innovators. Complementary initiatives like the Biomed Hackathon, Makerspace, Technology Exploration and Product Engineering Centre (TEPEC), and the Multidisciplinary Units for Research in Translational Initiatives (MURTI) offer robust platforms for applied education and innovation. These efforts equip students with the skills to address national and global challenges, aligning their solutions with India’s development priorities.







