Kashmir Highway Reopens For Traffic After Two Days

12/29/2024 3:13:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After remaining closed for two days, 270-kilometre long Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was thrown open for vehicular traffic on Sunday.

Officials of the Traffic Department said that passenger vehicles have been
allowed to ply
on the highway from both sides.

They advised commuters to follow lane discipline, as overtaking could cause congestion. They also urged drivers to exercise caution due to slippery road conditions between Banihal and Qazigund.

“Mughal Road, Sinthan Road, Sonamarg-Kargil Road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road remain closed due to snow accumulation,” officials added.

Pertinently,
the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic on Friday due to inclement weather conditions and heavy snowfall.

Kashmir Observer

