Khankandi Celebrates World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day And New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

A festive concert has been held in Victory Square in the city of Khankandi to celebrate the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day ( December 31) and the New Year, Azernews reports.

The event began with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs.

The concert featured representatives of agencies, organizations, city scientific and educational institutions, youth, veterans, and members of the public, creating an authentically festive atmosphere for thousands of residents.

During the celebration, speakers shared the history of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day It was noted that on December 16, 1991, during a meeting of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a decision was made to celebrate December 31 as a holiday of solidarity for Azerbaijanis worldwide.

The Supreme Assembly sent an appeal to the country's parliament-the Supreme Council-for the adoption of the corresponding legislative act. On December 25, the Supreme Council, considering the appeal, adopted a law declaring December 31 as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Thus, every year on December 31, our people commemorate the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

The political course of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev is currently being successfully continued by his worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev.

The work carried out and the policies implemented play an important role in conveying the realities of Azerbaijan to the world. The festive concert, which lasted several hours, featured prominent artists from the country and dance ensembles.

The "Winter Fairy Tale" fair, held in Khankandi since December 27, also generated great public interest. Guests of the fair can purchase various souvenirs and gifts, try dishes from different countries at affordable prices, visit themed corners, warm up with hot drinks on a cold winter's day, and enjoy the true New Year atmosphere with their loved ones.

The colorful illumination, interesting photo booth stands, and wooden cabins with delicious treats make this space appealing to everyone, from children to adults.