UNICEF reports 2024 one of worst years for children worldwide due to conflicts

(MENAFN) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has released its annual report, which highlights the alarming situation faced by children affected by global conflicts. The report declares that 2024 is shaping up to be one of the worst years for children worldwide. According to UNICEF, over 473 million children—more than one in six globally—now live in areas impacted by conflict. This marks the highest number of conflicts since World War II, based on an analysis of the latest data and global trends, which UNICEF published on Saturday.



The organization also noted that this figure represents the highest number ever recorded in its history, reflecting a disturbing increase in the number of children who have been displaced from their homes due to ongoing wars and violence. The percentage of children living in conflict zones has doubled since the 1990s, rising from around 10 percent to nearly 19 percent today, according to UNICEF's report.



As of the end of 2023, a staggering 47.2 million children had been displaced as a result of conflict and violence. The report warns that this trend is expected to worsen in 2024, with additional displacement occurring in regions such as Haiti, Lebanon, Myanmar, Palestine, and Sudan, as conflicts in these areas intensify.



UNICEF’s findings paint a bleak picture for the future of children living in conflict zones, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to address the growing crisis and protect vulnerable young populations.

