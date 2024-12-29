Hamas urges deployment of international observers to Gaza's hospitals

(MENAFN) Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, has called for the deployment of international observers to Gaza's hospitals to refute the Israeli regime's allegations that resistance fighters are using healthcare facilities for military purposes. In a statement, Hamas condemned the systematic targeting and destruction of medical centers by the Israeli military, citing the recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza as a prime example. The group holds the United Nations and the international community responsible for their failure to prevent the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.



Hamas urged international bodies such as the United Nations and other relevant organizations to take immediate action in accordance with international humanitarian law to safeguard the remaining hospitals and health centers in Gaza. The movement also called for the provision of medical equipment to support these institutions in their critical role in caring for the wounded.



The statement emphasized the need for international observers to visit the medical facilities in Gaza to expose what it termed as the Israeli regime's "lies" about the use of hospitals by Hamas. According to Hamas, these claims are unfounded and part of a broader attempt to justify the destruction of Gaza's medical infrastructure.



On Friday evening, Munir Al Barsh, the director of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, confirmed that Kamal Adwan Hospital had been set on fire in an attack that led to the martyrdom of at least 50 Palestinians, including patients and medical staff.

