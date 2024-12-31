Berlin Police Detains Man For Attacking, Injuring Several People In Charlottenburg On New Year Eve

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Berlin on 31 December have detained a man after he allegedly attacked and several people in the city's Charlottenburg neighborhood , reported AP.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and officers were questioning witnesses. The police said they could not yet say how many people were injured or give any details on the attacker.

“Shortly before 12 noon, emergency services were called to ... Charlottenburg because a man had allegedly injured several people - presumably with a knife,” police posted on X.

Police said the attacker was a Syrian citizen with residency in Sweden.“Initial findings indicate that the suspect may have signs of mental illness and that there is not indication for a terrorist motivation,” police spokeswoman Jane Berndt told The Associated Press, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, before he was detained, Berlin media outlets reported that the man appeared to be randomly attacking people inside and outside a grocery store. They added that several passersby pounced on the attacker and overpowered him until police arrived.

Charlottenburg is a normally quiet district of Berlin.



Meanwhile, after the incident the police have tightened the security in the capital, as the time inches closer to welcome New Year 2025.



Previous incidents:

Germany is still reeling from a deadly Christmas market attack earlier this month in which five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the eastern city of Magdeburg. Following which a Saudi doctor was arrested on murder charges.

In a separate incident Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police shot and killed a man after he stole an excavator in the town of Grünsfeld, drove it into the front of a hardware store and slightly injured three officers who chased him, German news agency dpa reported. The attacker was identified as a 38-year-old German.

With agency inputs.

