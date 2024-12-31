Rajasthan: Protests, Hunger Strike Held In Neem Ka Thana Against Scrapping Of 9 Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 1 (IANS) The protests against Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government's decision to abolish nine districts in Rajasthan continued unabated on Tuesday.

Congress as well as BJP workers along with other organisations and local residents, issued warnings of intensified agitation if the districts are not reinstated.

In Neem Ka Thana, members of the Zilla Bachao Sangharsh Samiti have started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the District Collectorate.

Youth expressed their opposition to the BJP government's decision by burning tyres at the Khetri Mod.

Mamta Saini, President of BJP Rural mandal women's wing in Chanwara, expressed her dissent by resigning and submitting her resignation to party's District President Banwari Lal Saini.

Praveen Jakhar, leading the hunger strike at the Collectorate in Neem Ka Thana, asserted, "The strike will persist until the government reinstates Neem Ka Thana district."

He accused political interference of being the reason for Neem Ka Thana's removal, despite it meeting the criteria to remain a district.

The demand to grant Neem Ka Thana district status has been ongoing since 1952.

Meanwhile, youth protesters at Khetri raised slogans against the BJP government while burning tyres.

A meeting is being organised at the Jat hostel to strategise the movement further, during which an 11-member committee will be formed to oversee the protest.

Protests are expected to continue as the Jat community rallies for the restoration of Neem Ka Thana and the other abolished districts.

The Anupgarh Zila Bachao Sangharsh Samiti also began an indefinite dharna (protest) on Tuesday, with a large number of its members camping in front of the District Collectorate to protest.

In Sanchore, on the second day of the protest, the Zila Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and Congress workers organised a foot march, raising slogans against the state government. They also submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional District Magistrate Pramod Kumar, demanding that the district remain unchanged.

Chief Whip of the BJP Legislative Party, Jogeshwar Garg, criticised the state government's decision to abolish the district.

He said that the creation of districts requires careful deliberation and noted that longstanding demands for districts like Balotra, Phalodi, Beawar, Kotputli, and Didwana were reasonable.

However, he alleged that several districts were created under political pressure without proper justification, citing Sanchore as an example.

Garg described the decision as "childish" and a mockery of the administrative process.