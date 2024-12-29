Six civilians including children wounded in Russians airstrike in Kherson region

(MENAFN) Russian fired artillery at Bilozerka in Kherson area, wounding three individuals including two kids. In line with Ukrinform, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted this on Telegram.



"Russian invading forces struck Bilozerka with artillery. Three people are known to have been injured, including two children – a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both of whom sustained blast and head injuries, as well as concussions. The boy also has a shrapnel wound to his forehead," the regional leader stated.

He added that the kids were hospitalized by ambulance.



In addition to, after the assault, a 21-year-old civilian was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel injury to his neck and is receiving crucial medical halp.



Then, Prokudin stated that three women, who were in a house at the same time of the airstrke, were also wounded. Two of the wounded women, aged 43 and 62, were identified with blast and head wounds, in addition to concussions. Another citizen woman endured a blast wound and a shrapnel injury to her forearm. She was hospitalized.



