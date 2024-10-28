Swiss President Supports Lifting Ban On Arms Re-Export To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, supports the lifting of the ban on the re-export of weapons to Ukraine.

She expressed personal belief that the country needs to take a step forward for its defense as it is becomes difficult after the Netherlands has decided not to buy from Switzerland due to the existing restrictions.

According to the president, problems affecting the defense industry mean that the country also has security issues as it remains critical to have the relevant and know-how.

At the same time, she indicated that Switzerland, which acts as a peace mediator in global conflicts, will never supply weapons directly to a country at war.

It notes that despite its long-standing neutrality, Switzerland is a major arms supplier, the world's 14th in 2022.

At the same time, Switzerland's arms sales plunged in 2023, and critics cite the country's neutral position as the reason behind the decline.

Calls for Switzerland to break its centuries-old tradition as a neutral state are growing both at home and abroad after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The Swiss parliament has already recommended easing rules on arms re-exports, although the government last year refused to amend the policy.

As Ukrinform reported this summer, the Lower House of the Swiss Parliament, the National Council, will consider the possibility of changing the law on arms exports, which may allow indirect supplies to Ukraine.