Leader of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has urged her people to gather close to he her home in the capital, Tbilisi, chief of the inauguration of newly elected Leader Mikheil Kavelashvili.



“Greetings from Orbeliani Palace. I am here, I will stay here, I will spend the night here as well. Tomorrow at 10:00, I expect you near Orbeliani Palace, and from there I will announce what tomorrow's day will be like. I will explain what the following days will hold and what the days of victory will look like,” Zourabichvili said in her speech.



On Saturday evening, following Zourabichvili government shared a 34-second speech, many individuals stood together with the Leader on Atanieli Street. They had gathered in her home from a demonstrative action on Rustaveli Avenue.



It is said that Mikheil Kavelashvili, elected as the sixth Leader of the nation by representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party, is arranged to take the oath on December 29 at 11:00 in the parliament building.



